Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot hits $815 million, Powerball up to $600 million

ATLANTA — If you’re not afraid of the Ides of March or looking to press your St. Paddy’s Day luck, there’s more than $1.4 billion up for grabs this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot jumped up to $815 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. On top of the Mega Millions prize, Powerball jackpot hit $600 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

While no one has won either jackpot in weeks, there have been a few lucky winners in Georgia over the past month.

A Publix store in Georgia sold a $2 million ticket in Wednesday’s Powerball by matching all five numbers and 2x Power Play.

Officials with Georgia Lottery told Channel 2 Action News that a $1 million ticket was purchased in McDonough through the mobile app for last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

Last month, a ticket in Tallapoosa won $4 million in the Mega Millions by matching all five numbers with the Megaplier bonus.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

