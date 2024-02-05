WATCH: Metro Atlanta deputies rescue disabled couple from house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A new video shows a heroic rescue by Fayette County deputies.

On Thursday, Fayette County firefighters responded to the Long’s Mobile Home Park in reference to a structure fire with possible entrapment.

Fayette County deputies also responded to the home, finding a disabled couple trapped in the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video showed deputies lifting a woman from her bed into the back of a patrol car. Then, deputies picked up a man who was complaining of leg pain and took him to safety.

The fire was extinguished with minor damage.

Fire officials said this fire was a warning of why people should keep combustible materials at least three feet away from the heat source.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Steam Truck is getting students and teachers excited about science, tech, and the arts (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group