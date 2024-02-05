WATCH: Metro Atlanta deputies rescue disabled couple from house fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A new video shows a heroic rescue by Fayette County deputies.
On Thursday, Fayette County firefighters responded to the Long’s Mobile Home Park in reference to a structure fire with possible entrapment.
Fayette County deputies also responded to the home, finding a disabled couple trapped in the home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The video showed deputies lifting a woman from her bed into the back of a patrol car. Then, deputies picked up a man who was complaining of leg pain and took him to safety.
The fire was extinguished with minor damage.
Fire officials said this fire was a warning of why people should keep combustible materials at least three feet away from the heat source.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect arrested in shooting death of Gwinnett County bakery owner
- Atlanta-based rapper, activist Killer Mike arrested after winning 3 Grammy awards, LAPD says
- 8-year-old child struck and killed by car in Henry County identified
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group