Video shows woman using child as porch pirate in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police are looking for a woman they say was teaching a young girl how to be a porch pirate.

Police say a Ring camera captured the “junior associate” walk onto a porch in the Everton subdivision on July 8.

The video shows the woman walking up to the porch with the child and then grabbing the package from the girl and walking off.

"While we appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit, we’d like to speak with the adult mastermind behind this operation, preferably in person," police wrote.

Investigators say they are also looking for more video from Westberry Street, Albertson Avenue or Napier Pass.

Anyone who knows who the woman may be should contact detectives at 770-487-6010.

