VIDEO: Man charged with DUI after being found asleep behind wheel, hitting cop car in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A man was arrested in Fayette County for DUI after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday, just before 7 p.m., Peachtree City officers were called to the area of Highway 74 and Highway 54 regarding a person asleep behind the wheel.

When police arrived, they made contact with the driver, Andre Stroud, 37, and woke him up.

Dashcam video shared by Peachtree City police shows Stroud’s truck rolling forward, hitting a patrol car.

TRENDING STORIES:

As police searched Stroud’s truck, officers said he had marijuana less than an ounce. Stroud was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He’s charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The department shared one simple reminder to motorists: don’t drink and drive.

“You would think we wouldn’t have to remind people,” the department said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Florida deputy charged with manslaughter in death of DeKalb airman U.S. Air Force Airman Roger Fortson was shot several times and killed moments after opening his door to a sheriff's deputy.

©2024 Cox Media Group