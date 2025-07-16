Trader Joe’s is opening new location at Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Trader Joe’s announced it is opening a new store in Peachtree City.

The new store will be at at 258 City Circle.

An official date for the grand opening hasn’t been announced but is expected later this year.

“Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2025‚” Trader Joe’s said in its announcement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In addition to the Trader Joe’s products its customers have grown to love, the boutique grocery business says it contributes to the community through Neighborhood Shares.

“Through our Neighborhood Shares Program, we are able to provide nourishment to our neighbors, every day, in every store, proudly donating 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to be enjoyed to local nonprofit organizations,” the company said.

Trader Joe’s has around 10 locations in Georgia, most of them in the Atlanta metro area.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group