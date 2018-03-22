0 School forbids father from taking daughter to prom

ATLANTA - A Fayette County High School senior asked her father to be her prom date, but school administrators said no.

Ronald Toussaint said he just bought a new prom dress for his daughter, but it looks like she won’t be wearing it.

"She's actually pretty upset. It's my job to dress it up and make it look good. I've been trying to do that on one hand, and fighting on the other hand,” Toussaint said.

Ariell Toussaint is a 17-year old senior at Fayette County High. Ronald says he was very honored when Ariell asked him to be her prom date.

"She explained it to me. Told me that I'm the best man that she knows," he said.

But when the school’s principal and district superintendent found out, they said no. A district spokesperson sent the policy to Channel 2. It says prom dates may be no younger than the ninth grade, and no older than 20.

Ronald says his daughter’s request is not unheard of. Channel 2 went online and found numerous stories of fathers taking their daughters to the prom. Some of the nation’s most famous celebrities and athletes -- all over 20 -- have taken teenaged fans to the big dance.

"It should be 'my child' comes first. Right? And whatever she needs. If she needs me to come to the prom with her -- and it makes her feel comfortable -- then that should be fine,” Toussaint said.

Toussaint’s daughter was in class Thursday and did not want to do an on-camera interview, and neither did school administrators. The district says no parents will be at the prom. It is a student-only event, and will be chaperoned by faculty. The prom is this Saturday night.

