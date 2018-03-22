Police identify 2 brothers in murder of man helping friends change tire

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for two brothers accused of killing a young father who was helping friends change a tire at a gas station.
Fulton County police said Frederick Stephenson and Wayne Finnie shot and killed Elliott Jacobi Johnson on Tuesday morning at the Valero gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20.
Investigators said a group of people who regularly hang out in the area approached Johnson and started arguing. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the young father.
People who live in the area said it’s not a safe place to be at night.
“It’s just a high crime rate here, prostitution, drug dealers in this area. It’s not good for young adults, for anyone to be in this area,” said one customer.
Police said Stephenson and Finnie are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the two men are asked to call the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
