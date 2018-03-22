0 High school basketball standout sentenced for robbing 91-year-old woman

ATLANTA - Jedidiah Moody was supposed to be graduating high school this year. Instead, he will be in prison.

The North Springs High School basketball standout and another man forced their way into a 91-year-old grandmother’s Austell home and robbed her in July 2017, according to an indictment.

The former player had goals of playing college basketball and majoring in business to become a sports agent. His dream was to play in the NBA. But now, instead of wearing a basketball jersey, the 18-year-old will be wearing an orange jumpsuit.

“My intention would never be to hurt anyone or cause harm,” Moody said. “I did make a really bad decision, a bad choice and I’m extremely sorry. I want to get my life back in order rather than go to prison, throwing my life away."

Moody and his family asked for leniency.

"I sincerely believe that he is grieved over his actions, as am I. Sincerely grieved," his grandmother, Jane Roberts, said. "He was an A student, and he excelled in basketball. College-bound."

"If you would’ve asked me three years ago when I was turning 15, where I was saw myself at 17, 18, I’d say something like, ‘Senior in high school. Multiple division 1 scholarships in basketball, attending college,'" Moody said.

The judge sentenced Moody to five years in prison and 15 years probation. She told him she hopes he will have the chance to graduate from college and play basketball when he's released from prison.

