0 LIVE UPDATES: Witness says Tex McIver asked his attorney 'What's the plan?'

ATLANTA - Day eight of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon, 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for LIVE updates from the courthouse.

Earlier this week, Diane McIver’s close friend Dani Jo Carter took the stand to talk about what happened on the day of the shooting. Last week, prosecutors called police investigators, ER nurses and doctors from Emory University Hospital and close family friends to the stand. Wednesday, Carter was back on the stand, along with her husband, a friend and an Emory police officer, who returned to the stand Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the witnesses who have taken the stand so far for the state.

Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will bring you LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Tex McIver murder trial. Check back each day for a live blog from the courtroom and daily video recaps. Visit our Tex McIver murder trial special section for an interactive timeline, history of the case and much more.

Follow our live blog below:

10:46 a.m.

Atlanta Police Department Officer Brian Ricker has replaced Stroupe on the witness stand. When Diane McIver was shot Ricker was “on loan” to a unit that investigated shootings in Atlanta where the victim survived. Ricker and another detective responded to Emory after receiving word a shooting victim had arrived there.

10:17 a.m.

Defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer is now questioning Stroupe, the Emory University police officer who responded to the hospital. Stroupe said while there he heard Tex McIver ask his lawyer, Stephen Maples, “What should I say? What’s the plan?”

Stroupe said the remark “stuck out” to him but he acknowledged he didn’t put it in his official report.

9:39 a.m.

Judge McBurney stated that one or more jurors has approached the court’s deputy about having today’s late juror, Juror 61, removed. She arrived about a half-hour late for the start of court today.

Prosecuting attorney Clint Rucker said of the juror, “I’ve seen her pay attention and take notes. ...Sometimes it takes time for the personal dynamic in the jury room to jell.” He added that nothing she has said recently “regarding her personal circumstances” would require her to be removed.

The judge notes that often when the jury start has been delayed, it has been Juror 61 causing the delay.

Don Samuel is asking for more information on the circumstances and cautioning that there could be more changes by mid-April if the trial continues that long.

The judge seems satisfied that no changes need to be made in the jury pool for now.

9 a.m.

Court has resumed with a discussion about evidence by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney. Both sides are hashing out some potential testimony on a co-worker of Diane McIver who believes she may have made a copy of a “new” will.

They are waiting for a late juror and once the jury is back in the room, we expect Emory Police Department officer Frank Stroupe to return to the stand. Yesterday prosecuting attorneys indicated that the testimony today would turn to law enforcement officers who dealt with the McIver shooting.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.