Road reopens a week after train derailment in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can once again use a road in Fayette County after a train derailed and shut it down for a week.

At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, the train derailed, twisting tracks and sending box cars spilling off into trees.

The derailment closed the crossing at Tyrone Road and Senoia Road. Crews worked day and night to get the toppled box cars back on the tracks.

Fortunately, the six box cars weren’t carrying anything hazardous and no one was hurt.

There still is no word on what caused the derailment.

