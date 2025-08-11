Non-profit clinic in North Georgia providing medical care even without federal funds

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Healing Bridge Clinic in Peachtree City is thriving despite the funding challenges faced by many Georgia non-profits, offering free healthcare services to uninsured residents.

The clinic provides a range of services, from general healthcare to specialty medicine, including dental and vision care, to uninsured residents of Fayette and surrounding counties.

“Without this clinic, there are people in need that wouldn’t have medical care,” Mike Conaway, Executive Director of the Healing Bridge Clinic, told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer.

Th Healing Bridge Clinic operates with a staff of five and dozens of volunteers, relying on community donations and grants rather than federal funding.

“We know that free clinics are critical to the communities in order to reduce costs, healthcare costs to the area,” a resident, Martha, said, highlighting the importance of services like these.

The Healing Bridge Clinic has been featured in a program called ‘The Giving Gap,’ which explores the challenges faced by non-profits in securing funding and donations.

Despite these challenges, the clinic is in a strong position due to its committed group of funders and supporters.

“We are funded through the generosity of our community, individual donors, corporate donors, churches, businesses, grant writing,” Conaway said.

Conaway noted that the clinic does not receive a lot of federal funding, which makes it less vulnerable to changes in government support compared to other non-profits. This stability allows the clinic to continue providing essential services to the community.

The Healing Bridge Clinic’s ability to thrive amidst funding challenges highlights the importance of community support and diverse funding sources for non-profits.

Its continued operation ensures that uninsured residents receive necessary medical care, preventing costly emergency room visits.

