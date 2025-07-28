New $275 million expansion announced for Piedmont Fayette Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayetteville has announced a $275 million expansion project approved by the Piedmont Healthcare Board of Directors.

The expansion will add a new patient tower and renovate existing facilities, including surgical services, kitchen, lab and pharmacy areas.

The project is the largest capital investment by the Piedmont system since the Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta, reflecting the hospital’s growth and the increasing healthcare needs of the region.

Piedmont Fayette opened in 1997 with 54 beds. It now operates 310 beds, employs more than 2,300 staff members, performs more than 13,000 surgeries each year and has 130,000 outpatient visits.

“The scale of this project reflects how the hospital has grown to serve not just Fayette, but patients of counties to our north and south,” said Steve Porter, CEO of Piedmont Fayette.

The new construction will cover approximately 218,250 square feet, with an additional 31,304 square feet of existing space being renovated.

The hospital will also build a new Central Utility Plant to support the expanded campus.

As the area has grown, Piedmont Fayette has evolved from a community hospital into a regional medical center.

The last major expansion, the East Tower, was completed in 2017, Porter said. Since then, the hospital has focused on enhancing its capabilities with new providers and technology.

“We believe this expansion is the next logical step for Piedmont Fayette and the region,” Porter said.

Construction for the new expansion is expected to begin in early 2026 and is projected to be completed within three years.

