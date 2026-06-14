Metro Atlanta city weighs potential ‘ninja course’ as add-on to public playground

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The City of Peachtree City is looking for new ways to expand and revamp one of its public parks.

The city council reviewed several redesign proposals for the Braelinn Recreational Center’s playground area. Among the options was a ninja course.

The more traditional options include playground styles with slides and ladders and jungle gyms, with different themes like NASA or dinosaurs. The proposal document for it shows four prices available, depending on final design, ranging between $500,000 to $1 million.

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But the ninja course looks different, and has a potentially smaller price tag.

The memo for the ninja course option to renovate the Braelinn Recreational Center Playground says it’ll cost $556,000.

It features rotating cone wheels, a rock wall, multiple hanging platforms and jump boards and a floating bridge, among other fitness-related challenges.

The city’s leaders have not yet made a decision on how to move forward on renovating the recreation center playground.

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