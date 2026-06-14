E-bike company in Atlanta expanding operations, staffing to be ready for FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — An e-bike company with a big footprint in Atlanta announced it was expanding its operations in the city to assist with travel during the FIFA World Cup.

Lime, a company licensed to provide e-bikes and other electric mobility vehicles to non-car riders and drivers in Atlanta, announced it was bringing on additional staff to help during the tournament period through valet zones and other vehicle management and parking assistance.

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The company said it is also working with the Atlanta Department of Transportation and other organizations to ensure safety and accessibility in Atlanta’s high-traffic areas.

Lime said that rather than spike prices at the busiest times, they’ll be taking a different approach to use their mobility vehicles during big events.

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“We know major events can create transportation challenges and higher travel costs, which is why we’re focused on providing reliable and affordable transportation options during this busy period,” Joel Atzenhoffer, Senior Operations Manager for the Southeast at Lime, said in a statement. “Rather than surge pricing, we’re offering a reliable flat-rate option while significantly expanding our operations and on-the-ground support to help people move around Atlanta more easily.”

The company will also be adding what it calls enhanced service and staffing at major FIFA fan destinations.

As part of their expanded services, Lime said it will have 200 or more staff available for operational needs during the FIFA tournament period in Atlanta.

For affordability, Lime is also offering a Fan Pass that gives users 90 minutes of rides for just $9.99, which it said was 70% lower than standard pricing.

The pass provides its users with free unlocks, discounted per-minute pricing, up to 90 minutes of riding and a five-day window for use.

Passes will be available starting Monday and will continue through July 19.

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