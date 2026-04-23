Metro Atlanta city to have new bill payment system in May

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — How you pay your bills is about to change if you live in part of Fayette County.

More specifically, the City of Fayetteville is making upgrades to its online utility billing system.

The upgrades include changes for “enhanced convenience” for customers, plus better security online and a better experience overall for users.

The upgrades take effect on Monday, May 4.

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As part of the upgrade, customers will have multiple payment options and can create user profiles to help manage accounts and multiple bills, plus have e-billing.

The city said there will also be a quicky-pay option that lets customers look up bills by account number to pay them, rather than logging into the system.

For customers who want to, they’ll also be able to securely store payment information in the new customer billing system.

Existing customers will be automatically transferred to the new version of the online payment portal, but they’ll have to log in and create a new password when the system launches.

For more information, Fayetteville utility customers can head online here. You can also call 770-460-4237 to have the City of Fayetteville Water Department answer questions about the new system.

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