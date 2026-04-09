Man exposed himself to teenage girls at metro Atlanta golf course, police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City are investigating reports that a man exposed himself to a pair of teenage girls earlier this week.

Officers met the victims on Dan Lakly Drive near Flat Creek Golf Course on Monday night.

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The victims, both of whom are 14, told police they were on a golf cart path when the man exposed himself, according to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Police identified him as Jaden Gates, 24.

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According to Fayette County jail records, Gates is charged with two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of cruelty to children and public indecency.

He is being held on a $72,500 bond.

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