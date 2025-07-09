Hub of metro Atlanta’s film industry about to attract biggest names in live entertainment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — It’s a construction project that may look like a diamond in the rough at the moment, but developers say when it’s finished it’ll be a shining gem.

“There hasn’t been anything like it on the south side of Atlanta, and really in Georgia as a whole,” Matt McClain said.

McClain is the executive director of Trilith Live, the newest addition to the Town of Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Forest in Fayette County.

What started as Pinewood Atlanta Studios in 2013 is now a 235-acre mixed-use community that’s the heart of the state’s film industry.

This latest addition will feature a 530,000-square-foot live entertainment complex that will host concerns, performing arts, live television productions, conventions and more.

McClain says there will be a 2,200-seat theatre, luxury cinema and all the accommodations needed to host the biggest stars in show biz.

McClain says a drive to the big city to see those stars on stage will no longer be necessary.

“We’re really excited to bring it to the community, so they can really enjoy this and have something they’ve never had before in this area. They won’t have to drive up to Atlanta to see the live entertainment that will come,” McClain said.

Developers say Trilith Live will open by year’s end.

