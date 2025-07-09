Scattered storms developing this afternoon as heat builds

ATLANTA — Get ready for another hot and humid day on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will also develop this afternoon.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says highs will reach the lower to mid 90s today, but some areas will feel like 100 degrees.

Temperatures will be less hot as the week continues, but the coverage of showers and storms will increase. Scattered storms are expected daily through Sunday.

For Wednesday, a strong or severe storm is possible for our far eastern counties. Any strong storms that develop will have damaging wind gusts and heavy rain

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track the heat conditions and storms

