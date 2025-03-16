Gun discharge prompts police presence at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, no active shooter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter call at a hospital in Fayette County.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter call at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they learned that a gun was discharged near the emergency room parking lot, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown.

Fayetteville police said there was not an active shooter, and there were no injuries related to the incident.

Officials did not say if anyone was arrested or will face charges.

No other details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

