Woman accused of setting GA home ablaze before breaking in, stabbing women

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 34-year-old woman faces multiple charges following a violent home invasion Wednesday morning.

Troup County deputies were called to a home invasion and fire at a house in the 4000 block of New Franklin Road around 4:50 a.m.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, a small building in the front yard was on fire. The sheriff’s office said they found two women inside the home with stab wounds.

Investigators said Desjavae Conway, 34, of Dayton, Ohio, set the building on fire, broke into the home, and for unknown reasons, stabbed the two women multiple times with a pair of scissors.

The TCSO said Conway stole the victims’ car and drove away. She was found a short time later and arrested.

Investigators say at this time, it doesn’t appear that Conway knew the victims nor what her motive was. The victims’ current conditions have not been released.

Conway is charged with home invasion, arson, armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault. She’s being held at the Troup County Jail without bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

