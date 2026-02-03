First-ever mobile app to bridge gap between The City of Fayetteville and residents

The City of Fayetteville has launched GoVille!, its first-ever mobile app designed to connect the public with local government services and community information.

The app is built on the CivicPlus SeeClickFix platform to help people directly report issues they see throughout the community to city staff.

Users can now report issues such as damaged street signs, defective streetlights, and more via photos or videos while actively tracking the city’s progress in resolving them.

Beyond reporting, the tool provides updates on important meetings, events, and major projects through automatic notifications.

Fayetteville City Manager Ray Gibson said the city has intended to provide this type of mobile access for some time.

“I am especially excited about the issues reporting functionality, which I believe will expedite solutions to issues our residents, businesses and guests see and experience in the community,” Gibson said. “Looking after our City is a partnership and we count on the public to help us know what they see.”

You can download the app for free through Google Play and the Apple App Store.

