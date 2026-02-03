Shooter sentenced to life for killing 14-year-old after rivalry football game

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A rivalry football game in 2023 turned deadly when shots rang out after the game.

Emmanuel Dorsey, 14, was shot and killed outside of the Griffin-Spalding football game on Sept. 30, 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, a Spalding County jury convicted Kaomarion Kendrick, then 17, of a long list of charges, including felony murder and three counts of violation of the RICO Act.

Kendrick was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by another 85 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the shooting, Kendrick spent eight days on the run before being found and captured in Henry County.

“I am incredibly proud of our office for bringing justice to this defendant and perhaps some degree of closure and comfort for Mr. Dorsey’s family,” said Acting District Attorney David Studdard. “My personal message is that my office will relentlessly pursue those who commit violent crimes in our community and will bring them to justice.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group