Fayetteville police mourn death of K9 officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced the passing of K9 Max, a dedicated member of their law enforcement team, who served from June 2017 until December 2024.

Max, a German Shepherd imported from the Czech Republic, was known for his unwavering loyalty and courage while serving alongside his handler, Sgt. Cox.

The department said Max was instrumental in tracking down suspects and protecting his fellow officers, making him an invaluable asset to the department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beyond his duties, Max was a beloved figure at community events, helping to foster a connection between the police department and the citizens they serve.

The department said his presence brought comfort and a sense of safety to the community.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group