Fayette County Sheriff’s Foundation accepting donations for silent auction

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Foundation is now accepting donations for a silent auction that will benefit their Bikes & Badges motorcycle ride on June 21.

They’re accepting donations of any kind, from gift baskets and services to unique experiences and merchandise.

Your donation will support the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office by helping fund extra costs that they may encounter.

If you or your business would like to donate to the silent auction, email akendrick@fayettecountyga.gov or call 770-716-4721.

