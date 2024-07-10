Director Francis Ford Coppola to open hotel for filmmakers, public in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — One of Hollywood’s biggest and most respected directors, Francis Ford Coppola, is just days away from opening up a new hotel for filmmakers and the public in Peachtree City.

The All-Movie Hotel is just 9 miles away from Trilith Studios and features 27 rooms that have “plenty of on-site amenities and recreational areas to further the enjoyment of a stay here whether residing here for months on a project or days for fun,” the hotel’s website said.

Coppola said he fell in love with the area while shooting his movie “Megalopolis.”

“We created a completely unique place here for filmmakers and film enthusiasts as well all our Hideaway guests around the world, to enjoy this new hideaway as well as rubbing shoulders with filmmakers in the midst of their work,” the hotel’s website said.

The site used to be a Days Inn Motel that Coppola remodeled, Variety reported.

“It offers state-of-the-art on-site post-production facilities, fostering a collaborative environment for filmmakers to edit, perfect, and showcase their work,” the website said.

The hotel is expected to open to the public on July 25.

