Crews begin resurfacing road in Peachtree City on Monday

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Crews will be resurfacing Ebenezer Road in Peachtree City beginning on Monday, weather permitting.

City officials say you can expect slower traffic in that area, so plan your trips accordingly.

If you have questions about the project, you can call Fayette County Public Works at 770-320-6010.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group