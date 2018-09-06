Father of inmate punched in face by deputy says daughter is mentally ill

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deputy was charged after punching a female inmate in Gwinnett County. Aaron Masters was arrested on battery charges and resigned from the department following the incident involving Shelby Clark.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings spoke with Clark's father.
"They brought her in and she had a black eye and her arms were all bruised. I asked her, 'What happened?' and she told me the deputy beat her," the man said.
What the father is now revealing about his daughter's mental state and his message for the deputy, exclusively on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
