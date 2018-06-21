Family who lost son to suicide grieves once again after box from his gravesite vanishes

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Parents grieving their son's tragic loss to suicide are suffering another heartbreak. They told Channel 2's Carl Willis a box they've used to collect six years of stories, messages and prayers have disappeared from his gravesite.
Keller Zibilich, 19, took his life in April of 2012.
"We were hoping it may have moved someone. They have looked everywhere for it," the mother said.
Their plea tonight and how they plan to keep his memory alive, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
How you can help, here.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}