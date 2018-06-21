  • Family who lost son to suicide grieves once again after box from his gravesite vanishes

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Parents grieving their son's tragic loss to suicide are suffering another heartbreak. They told Channel 2's Carl Willis a box they've used to collect six years of stories, messages and prayers have disappeared from his gravesite.

    Keller Zibilich, 19, took his life in April of 2012.

    "We were hoping it may have moved someone. They have looked everywhere for it," the mother said.

    Their plea tonight and how they plan to keep his memory alive, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    How you can help, here

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family who lost son to suicide grieves once again after box from his…

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI called in to help with apparent deadly road rage shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta man separated from family as child reacts to immigration controversy

  • Headline Goes Here

    18-year-old killed in crash just days before she was supposed to start college

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former medical examiner says Timothy Coggins was stabbed 30 times