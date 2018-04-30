Family seeking answers after woman dies in police-involved shooting

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a Johns Creek woman who died in a police-involved shooting is demanding answers.
Police told Channel 2 Action News they received a call early Saturday about a woman with mental illness who left her home with a knife.
Police said they encountered 36-year-old Shukri Ali Said near Northview High School, and after an attempt to stop her with a tazer and shooting her with rubber bullets, two officers ultimately shot her. She later died at the hospital.
[READ MORE: Woman with knife shot, killed by officers near Northview High School]
The head of Georgia’s chapter of the Council on American/Islamic Relations said the family called to get her help with bipolar disorder, and they never expected this outcome.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Small earthquake reported in North Georgia
- Georgia school system will allow employees to carry guns
- Georgia Tech spent 1+ million in taxpayer money on ‘morale' events
"The family can find some comfort in the belief that Shukri is at peace, but this family cannot rest comfortably, they cannot rest peacefully until they know what happened to Shukri, why it happened, whether her civil liberties were violated and what law enforcement can do to prevent this from happening to another mentally ill person in our state," said Edward Mitchell with CAIR Georgia.
Mitchell said the family moved to Georgia from California last year and their previous experience with law enforcement was to have Said subdued and committed to the hospital for help.
The request they have for all Georgia law enforcement, and what the GBI is saying about the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News, starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}