Family provides new update on GA grandmother who got sick on cruise, stuck in Dominican Republic

ATLANTA — A Georgia grandmother who got seriously ill on a cruise to the Bahamas is now back in the United States and stable.

Loretta Cox was suddenly unable to breathe on a cruise with her husband earlier this week. She was put on a ventilator on the boat and then taken to a hospital in the Dominican Republic.

By Tuesday, her lungs had filled with fluid and she was so sick she had to be placed on a ventilator and was stuck in the Dominican Republic where she was being treated. Doctors in the Dominican Republic said that they could keep Cox stable, but that they couldn’t take her insurance and she needed to get a special medical flight back to the U.S. for treatment.

The family reached out to Channel 2 Action News to ask for help drum up donations for a medical flight back to the US, which costs around $28,000

After the story aired on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., her other daughter, Aldes Brooks, said family members, friends, and strangers raised $18,000 to get Cox on a medical flight.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reported on WSB Tonight Thursday night that Cox was transported via air ambulance to a hospital in Florida around 2 a.m. Friday.

Brooks reached back out to Channel 2 Action News Friday morning to say that Cox is “progressing but is heavily sedated and still on a ventilator, but stable.”

“I wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to the news stations, family and community,” Brooks wrote. “Your selfless contributions and the support during this time is truly inspiring and appreciated. We are still accepting donations for we have a long road ahead.”

The family is warning others to get medical evacuation insurance if you go out of the country.

“Just go ahead and make that purchase because this has been a whirlwind of emotions,” Brooks said.

Cox is the mother of six and a grandmother of nine.

If you want to help, you can Zelle a donation to her daughter’s number: 706-616-0147, or you can send a donation through Cash App to cashtag: $AldesBrooks

