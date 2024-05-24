The Kelly Clarkson Show surprises UGA sorority sisters, family they saved from sinking car

NEW YORK — The Kelly Clarkson Show will reunite five sorority sisters from the University of Georgia with the family they rescued from a sinking car.

Sorority sisters Clarke Jones, Molly McCollum, Eleanor Cart, Jane McArdle and Kaitlyn Iannace became real-life heroes when they saved a family stuck inside a car that drove off-road and began sinking in a creek.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The sisters share the terrifying details of how they got Cori Craft out of the car, and performed CPR on her son who came out of the water unconscious.

Cori and her youngest son James share how they ended up in the creek, and thank the sisters for saving their lives.

Kelly will also has a special surprise for the Craft family and the sorority sisters. Catch the new episode on Channel 2 at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Metro nonprofit helping to bridge digital divide to be featured on Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday Born out of the pandemic, Richard Hicks said his organization Inspireedu is on a mission to make sure families don’t get left behind





©2024 Cox Media Group