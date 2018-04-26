Family of man murdered on his birthday in January issues emotional plea for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man murdered on his birthday, and tonight we have new information that could help solve the crime.
Channel 2 Action News first told you in January the man was found shot to death in the parking lot of this apartment complex off Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County.
Tonight, we've learned his name was Matthew McCullough.
The victim's father, Sam McCullough, is issuing an emotional plea for help.
"We all had such good intentions about the future and his daughter and him. And it just doesn't. Why?," Sam McCullough asks.
In surveillance video police want you to see, investigators want you to pay attention to the man with a limp.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is talking to investigators specifically about what that reveals and will show you the full video, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Now @DeKalbCountyPD are asking for the public’s help in the January murder of McCullough. They’re looking for this Tahoe. There is now a #Crimestoppers reward involved in this case. pic.twitter.com/BDqYits1id— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 26, 2018
