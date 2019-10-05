0 Family, friends gather to remember 18-year-old shot, killed in own bed

ATLANTA - A huge crowd of mourners gathered Friday night to remember an 18-year-old girl who was shot and killed in her own bed.

Family and friends honored Jessica Daniels at a candlelight vigil while police are still trying to find her killer.

"I'm just awestruck. I'm hurt. I'm disappointed," said Daniels' aunt, Vonda Wimberly. "My niece had so much potential."

More than a hundred people showed up to Daniels' family's southeast Atlanta home for the vigil in her honor.

The recent south Atlanta graduate died on the same day her family says she had a job interview.

"Jessica was an extraordinary young lady," one of Daniels' former teachers said.

Atlanta police said a shooting between two people outside of the house on River Ridge Drive led to a stray bullet hitting Daniels in the chest.

The family said the last thing she did after quickly waking up was getting a 6-year-old relative out of harm's way.

"If my niece didn't do what she had done, we would have been here for a baby's death, and my niece is a superhero," Wimberly said.

Atlanta police are offering up to $10,000 for information in the shooting.

Daniels' grieving family is looking for answers and justice.

"Those vigilantes need to get off the street. Those fools need to get off the street," Wimberly said.

Police do not believe Daniels was targeted.

Anyone with information is urged to call 404-577-TIPS.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with burial arrangements.

