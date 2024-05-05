Family escapes, pets rescued from burning home in Gwinnett County, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A family and their pets have been displaced after a house fire in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue Services said on Saturday morning just after 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire on Evonshire Lane.

They arrived at the scene to find fire coming from the second-story window.

Three people and their pets were home at the time of the fire.

A resident said the smoke alarms woke him up, and then he saw smoke and flames coming out of the A/C vents.

After that, he found a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters said all three occupants escaped the fire before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters rescued two cats and gave them oxygen through the pet oxygen mask.

GCFRS said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries on the scene of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting five residents.

