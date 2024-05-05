2 Ga. men arrested, charged with murder after fight, shooting outside of Planet Fitness

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the SWAT and FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force arrested two suspects in connection with a death investigation on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Last week, deputies responded to the 100 block of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard just before 2 a.m. to the lower parking lot of Planet Fitness where a large fight occurred, officials say.

When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Sha’quvas Dean with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Bibb County officials arrested 21-year-old Daeshawn Markell Hardwick, and 20-year-old Jaylon Emanuel Stephens, both of Macon just after 5 a.m. Friday morning, May 3 at a home in the 1800 block of Swan Drive.

Both men are accused of murdering Dean last Saturday.

Hardwick faces a murder charge while Stephens was wanted in Bibb County for seven counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of Criminal Street Gang Activity, and aggravated assault.

Stephens has also been charged with murder. Both men are being held without bond.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

