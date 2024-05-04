Gwinnett home destroyed after catching fire in the middle of the night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family lost their home early Saturday morning when it caught fire.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say they were called to a home on Willowmeade Drive in unincorporated Snellville just after 2:15 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, the two-story house had heavy fire coming out of the back all the way from the basement to the attic.

The people who live in the house were outside by the time firefighters arrived.

There was so much fire that firefighters say it took them 45 minutes to get it under control.

TRENDING STORIES:

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the six people who lived in the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Midtown Atlanta gas station goes up in flames after motorcycle catches fire

©2023 Cox Media Group