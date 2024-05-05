Persistent car break-ins within busy Dekalb County community has business owners frustrated

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A string of car break-ins in one Dekalb County community has left business owners and workers frustrated.

Police records show 18 in the past two months and 40 so far this year. It’s happening in a one mile radius around Snapfinger Woods Dr. and Interstate 20.

Suveillance videos show thieves using woods nearby and holes in fences as shortcuts and hiding spots. They break in car windows and steal what they can grab quickly inside and run off, always hiding their faces with hoodies.

“Do something better!” said Quentalyn Stephens.

Stephens is a customer in the busy business area. She said someone stole her car in this area last year.

“I’ve been there,” said Stephens. “I felt like I was violated.”

Business owners and workers there said they fear retaliation if they speak out publicly. They said surveillance video warnings, light of day and number of people around to catch them doesn’t seem to phase the thieves.

They’re hoping more police patrols will slow down the break-ins.

