Family and friends wonder if loved one's murder was a hate crime

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting death of a gender non-confirming person in Atlanta.
Nino Fortson, 36, was shot to death on Sunday during an argument with a group of people while walking home, police say.
Family and friends wonder if Forston’s gender identity and expression may have played a role in the murder.
"They robbed me of my mate, my soulmate, my best friend," Nino's girlfriend said.
Fortson was a member of the local ballroom scene. Loved ones and allies are mourning Forston using the hashtag #JusticeForNino on social media in hopes of finding the person who pulled the trigger.
