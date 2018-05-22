  • Family and friends wonder if loved one's murder was a hate crime

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting death of a gender non-confirming person in Atlanta.

    Nino Fortson, 36, was shot to death on Sunday during an argument with a group of people while walking home, police say. 

    Family and friends wonder if Forston’s gender identity and expression may have played a role in the murder. 

    "They robbed me of my mate, my soulmate, my best friend," Nino's girlfriend said.

    Fortson was a member of the local ballroom scene. Loved ones and allies are mourning Forston using the hashtag #JusticeForNino on social media in hopes of finding the person who pulled the trigger.

