Family of 4 who died at Fort Stewart identified, soldier was award-winning officer

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Staff Sgt. Meiziaha T. Cooper served in the U.S. Army beginning in October 2012. During her time in the service, she was awarded four Army Commendation Medals and six Army Achievement Medals.

Cooper was a noncommissioned culinary officer working at Fort Stewart, about 41 miles away from Savannah.

Friday, Cooper, her husband Desmond Cooper, and their four- and nine-year-old children were identified as the family found dead on base at Fort Stewart on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

The family members were pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Officers on base had gone to the residence for a welfare check around 2 p.m., entering the home after no one answered the door, according to officials.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Staff Sgt. Cooper’s family, friends and teammates during this very difficult and tragic time,” 3rd Infantry Division Deputy Commander of Operations Col. Jeremy S. Wilson said. “Our community has been shaken by this unspeakable tragedy and out of respect to the family, we ask for privacy to grieve this loss.”

Officials said the investigation’s early findings indicated the deaths were domestic in nature and no further details would be provided. The investigation itself is still active, according to a statement from Fort Stewart.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group