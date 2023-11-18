Fulton County jailer arrested after having inappropriate relationship with inmate, deputies say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer and another man are facing charges after she was accused of having a relationship with an inmate.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that one of their own had been arrested and fired.

Latasha Baker, 37, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with three counts of possession of prohibited items by inmate and three counts of violation of oath of office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Baker was fired from her job as a detention officer at the South Annex Jail in Union City on Friday where she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

She initially worked with the department from February 2016 to January 2022. She was rehired in June 2023.

It’s unclear what contraband she brought into the jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I am committed to holding each and every employee accountable to the oath they have taken to protect and serve our community,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “The actions of this one officer are certainly not a reflection of the rest of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The introduction of contraband to any of our facilities will not be tolerated.”

While investigating, another man was arrested and charged. Jaheim Arnold, 20, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and traffic violations.

Jaheim Arnold (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

There is no word on what connection Arnold has to the investigation.

Both are being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘This is not right:’ Mother heartbroken after son found shot inside burning car in DeKalb County "He was in the back of the car in the back seat burning to death. My son burned up, I didn’t even have a body to go to his funeral," his mother cried.

©2023 Cox Media Group