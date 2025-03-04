Family of 14-year-old boy killed by falling wall files lawsuit against U.S. government, Air Force

MACON, Ga. — The family of a teenage boy who was killed while at a pool house on a U.S. Air Force base last year has filed a lawsuit against the United States of America and the United States Air Force.

In July 2024, Gabriel Stone was at a pool on Robins Air Force Base near Macon when a partition wall in the men’s locker room collapsed, injuring Stone and three other minors. Stone was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

In the federal lawsuit, attorneys claim that the wall, which was made of cinder blocks in 1969, was not properly supported. It also says that no major changes have been made to the building since then.

While inside the locker room, some of the boys tried to grab the top of the cinder block wall and climb on top of it. As they did, it began to sway and the boys were not able to hold up the approximately 3,200 pound wall, so it fell over and trapped Stone underneath the concrete, according to the lawsuit.

The family claims the U.S. government and the Air Force were negligent in not making sure the wall was properly supported over the last 56 years.

The lawsuit is seeking financial damages, but does not list an amount.

