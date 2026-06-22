Falling gas prices ahead of July 4th

Georgia drivers are seeing some much-needed relief at the pumps with one of the busiest travel periods of the year, Independence Day, right around the corner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Garrett Townsend, Public Affairs Director for AAA – The Auto Club Group “The recent decline in gas prices is helping ease travel costs for families planning summer road trips. While current prices are encouraging for holiday travelers, motorist should continue to monitor local prices and plan ahead to maximize their fuel savings.”

Gas prices are now 11 cents lower than last week, 38 cents lower than last month, yet 70 cents higher than this time last year.

On an average 15-gallon tank of regular gas, it’s costing drivers approximately $54.75.

AAA says the national average for gas has dropped to $3.93 per gallon, down 14 cents in just a week. For the first time since March 30, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is below $4.00 per gallon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia:

Macon ($3.75)

Savannah ($3.74)

Athens ($3.68)

The least expensive metro markets in Georgia:

Dalton($3.41)

Albany ($3.45)

Brunswick ($3.48)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group