Fall freeze brings waves of flurries to north Georgia mountains

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A light snowfall graced Blue Ridge, creating a picturesque scene that delighted visitors and prompted local officials to prepare for potential icy conditions.

The snowfall, described as flurries with moments of heavier snow, was enough to prompt Fannin County Schools to release students early. Meanwhile, Fannin County Public Works began pre-treating roads to prevent ice formation as temperatures dropped overnight.

“We’re going to do a little pre-treating and try to be ahead of the game just a little bit,” said Zack Ratcliff of Fannin County Public Works, highlighting the department’s proactive measures.

Visitors Eric Millar and Isabel Kennedy, who traveled from Central Florida, were thrilled by the unexpected snowfall.

“You can definitely say it was planned. I summoned the snow, and it worked out really well,” Millar joked.

Kennedy added, “He said when we got here, the perfect way for the weekend to end would be to see a little bit of snow, and we got that.”

The couple’s trip became even more memorable when Millar proposed, marking the occasion with both snowflakes and an engagement.

Back in downtown Blue Ridge, the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway train pulled in, carrying passengers wrapped in coats and blankets, adding to the festive, wintery atmosphere.

