CLOSURES: These schools are changing plans ahead of winter weather

ATLANTA — With part of north Georgia under a winter weather advisory, some school districts facing potentially hazardous weather are altering school activities.

Some school districts have told Channel 2 Action News they are monitoring the situation and will make changes as needed.

Here are the school districts making changes.

Note: This list will be updated as other closures are announced.

Early dismissal, activities canceled

Dawson County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities

– Early dismissal, no evening activities Fannin County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities

– Early dismissal, no evening activities Gilmer County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities

– Early dismissal, no evening activities Lumpkin County Schools – After-school activities canceled for Monday

– After-school activities canceled for Monday White County Schools – Early dismissal

