CLOSURES: These schools are changing plans ahead of winter weather

ATLANTA — With part of north Georgia under a winter weather advisory, some school districts facing potentially hazardous weather are altering school activities.
Some school districts have told Channel 2 Action News they are monitoring the situation and will make changes as needed.
Here are the school districts making changes.
Note: This list will be updated as other closures are announced.
Early dismissal, activities canceled
- Dawson County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities
- Fannin County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities
- Gilmer County Schools – Early dismissal, no evening activities
- Lumpkin County Schools – After-school activities canceled for Monday
- White County Schools – Early dismissal
