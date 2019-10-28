0 Fall colors are a little behind this year, but don't worry -- it's almost time!

HELEN, Ga. - It's the time of year when fall color starts to pop and people want to find the best places to view the leaves. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon went to Helen, Georgia, where she learned we're not too far off from the peak of the season.

The leaves are just starting to change. It's been dry and we haven't had very many cool nights to help get the colors going.

City manager Jerry Elkins says the color will be at or near peak in a couple weeks, which is a bit later than normal.

TRENDING STORIES:

"I think the best timing would be mid to late November," Elkins said.

If you're planning on taking a trip up to north Georgia, the peak leaf viewing in the mountains will be around Nov. 9. Once we hit the peak of the season, Elkins says optimum viewing should last about three weeks, weather dependent.

If you don't want to wait, you can go farther north.

"Of course, higher elevations, if you get on up to the Blairsville area, they will peak a little before we do here," he said.

We flew News Drone 2 overhead to show some of the color that is showing up now.

Now that we're starting to get more rain and temperatures are turning cooler later this week, that will be helpful in getting the vibrant colors to appear, Deon says.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.