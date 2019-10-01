Falcons' Grady Jarrett surprises teen who was bullied at school

ATLANTA - Standing up for what's right isn't always easy, but we can all learn a lesson from 14-year-old anti-bullying advocate Sam Hill.
Hill plays football at Putnam Middle School in Eatonton, alongside a classmate who used to bully him.
Hill’s mom said her son ended up in the emergency room, but in the months that have passed, a community has come together.
The teen has become a symbol in an anti-bullying campaign.
On Tuesday, which was also Hill’s birthday, we invited him to visit Channel 2 for a tour to show him our appreciation, and during an interview in the studio, there was a surprise.
One of Hill's favorite players, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, entered the room.
The inspirational words Jarrett had for the young player, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 and 5 p.m.
