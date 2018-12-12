ATLANTA - You probably know by now: An earthquake and three aftershocks rattled north Georgia early Wednesday.
Many in metro Atlanta thought they were dreaming when they woke up to their homes rattling.
"It felt like something or somebody was in the room shaking things, and I woke up startled," Doug Hooker told Channel 2 Action News.
At Georgia Tech University, a digital seismograph recorded the early morning 4.4 magnitude earthquake that hit eastern Tennessee but was felt a state away.
"In recent times, this is certainly the second-strongest that we’ve felt. The strongest we felt in recent times was the 2003 4.6 earthquake," professor Andrew Newman said.
