Ex-NBA player from Cobb indicted in home invasion, $100K robbery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former NBA player with a Cobb County background has been indicted in connection with a home invasion in which authorities said more than $100,000 was taken and a resident was beaten.
James Edward “J.J.” Hickson, 29, is facing two counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault as well as other charges in the June 15 incident in Coweta County, records show.
Hickson and Corey Leondrea Tower, who was indicted on the same charges, took the money at knifepoint from a home on Rowe Road, according to the indictment.
The men also assaulted a resident, which caused “serious bodily injury,” according to the indictment.
The victim received medical treatment and is expected to be all right, officials said.
The men also are charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping and burglary. Hickson was indicted on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Both men are out of jail on bond.
Hickson was a standout player at Wheeler High School in Marietta and attended N.C. State before being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2008 NBA draft.
He went on to play for the Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards in an eight-year NBA career. He most recently played overseas for the Lebanon Champville SC team in 2018.
