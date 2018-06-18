Ex-NBA player accused in violent Georgia home invasion

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former NBA player is accused in a violent home invasion that left a teenager injured in Coweta County.
James Edward "J.J." Hickson Jr. was arrested Friday. During the home invasion, sheriff's officials told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that a 17-year-old inside the home was beat up and suffered injuries.
He's accused of stealing $100,000.
Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta and attended North Carolina State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 19th pick in the 2008 NBA draft.
Ex-NBA player JJ Hickson broke the nose of a 17 year old during a home invasion in Coweta County Friday, authorities say. Hickson remains in jail without bond. pic.twitter.com/VW4GYOEJmN— ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@MattWSB) June 18, 2018
Authorities say ex-NBA player JJ Hickson stole $100k cash from the home during the home invasion robbery. He was arrested shortly after the incident. Live reports starting @ 4pm.— ᴍᴀᴛᴛ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@MattWSB) June 18, 2018
