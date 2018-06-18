  • Ex-NBA player accused in violent Georgia home invasion

    By: Matt Johnson

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A former NBA player is accused in a violent home invasion that left a teenager injured in Coweta County. 

    James Edward "J.J." Hickson Jr. was arrested Friday. During the home invasion, sheriff's officials told Channel 2's Matt Johnson that a 17-year-old inside the home was beat up and suffered injuries. 

    He's accused of stealing $100,000.

    Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta and attended North Carolina State University before being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 19th pick in the 2008 NBA draft.

