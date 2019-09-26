Ethics Commission files complaints against 13 members of General Assembly

ATLANTA - Georgia's top ethics investigator announced Thursday that his office has filed complaints against 13 sitting members of the General Assembly for a range of campaign finance violations.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned the complaints name nine Democrats and four Republicans.
Ethics Commission Executive Secretary David Emadi said he ordered the audit of the 13 lawmakers because of widespread complaints and whispers.
TONIGHT AT 6: The charges the legislators are facing and what some of them had to say when we approached them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}